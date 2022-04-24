Yami Gautam Mimics Amitabh Bachchan In Fun BTS Video From The Sets Of 'Dasvi'; Watch

Just like her other performances, Yami Gautam was impeccable as IPS Jyoti Deswal in the recently released social comedy Dasvi. From imbibing the mannerisms of a police officer to acing the Haryanvi accent, Yami has been receiving truckloads of praises for her stint in the movie, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan.

Recently, Dasvi director Tushar Jalota shared a fun BTS clip from the film's set, where Yami could be seen delivering dialogue in Amitabh Bachchan's style. The actor could be seen enunciating Big B's famous line from Deewar, which goes, "Aaj mere paas building hai, property hai, bank balance hai, bungalow hai, gaadi hai..kya hai kya hai tumhare pass?". Trying hard to keep a straight face, Yami then eventually bursts into laughter.

Yami Gautam mimics Amitabh Bachchan in a fun BTS video from the sets of Dasvi

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, the debutante director Tushar Jalota dropped the 20 second long BTS video, where Yami can be seen clad in a police officer's uniform as she says her lines. In the caption, he mentioned,"@yamigautam channelling her inner Bachchan under the watchful eye of @bachchan. @amitabhbachchan Sir. Trivia - Hand on the waist was Abhishek’s idea !! #Dasvi bts. (sic)" Take a look.

Reacting to the hilarious post, Yamo wrote, "ohooo," and added a laughter emoji. Nimrat Kaur, who also stars in the film as Chief Minister Bimla Devi "Bimmo" Chaudhary, reacted with a laughing emoticon.

According to Mid-Day, Yami recently opened up about playing a cop's role in the latest release, saying she had 'a lot of fun' doing it. She added, "My family, my team, and some friends, who are always honest about their opinions with me watched it a few days ago and I'm glad they strongly connected to my character throughout the film." She also mentioned getting an adrenaline rush from doing something different and out of the blue with every film.

Meanwhile, Dasvi premiered on Netflix and JioCinema on 7 April 2022. Written by Ritesh Sha, the film has been bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films in collaboration with Jio Studios and Bake My Cake Films. It also stars Manu Rishi, Arun Kushwah, and Arun Kushwah among others in pivotal roles.

(Image: @Tusharjalota/Instagram/PTI)