Yami Gautam's Most Beautiful Bridal Outfits To Take Inspiration From

Yami Gautam is a popular Indian television and film actor who started her career in Bollywood with Shoojit Sircar's film, Vicky Donor. She gained a lot of popularity from her role in that movie and further went on to sign more films. Yami Gautam has a huge fan following on her social media accounts as she keeps her fans updated with her day to day life. She is often seen posting pictures of herself in trending outfits and couture. As the wedding season is upon us, Yami has not failed to give her fans some major bridal wear goals. Here are some of the best Yami Gautam bridal outfits that you must check out:

Read | Does Yami Gautam Belong To A Filmy Family? Here's All You Need To Know

Red lehenga

In these posts, Yami can be seen donning a red lehenga. She is seen wearing this red lehenga from her latest hit film, Bala, in which she played the role of a tik-tok star. Yami can be seen wearing jewellery and has styled her hair in a traditional way. Her hair is tied back neatly in a bun. She has minimum makeup on and is wearing bright red lipstick.

Read | Sonakshi Sinha To Yami Gautam: Celebs Who Wore Anita Dongre's Couture

Green lehenga

This is from another time when Yami dressed up as a bride and looked drop-dead gorgeous in an emerald green lehenga. Yami Gautam can be seen wearing a plain emerald green blouse and lehenga along with net dupatta that has broad zari borders. She can be seen wearing a golden choker necklace and long necklace along with big jhumkas.

Pastel pink lehenga

In this picture, Yami Gautam is seen wearing a pastel pink lehenga with a golden embroidered blouse and a pink net dupatta that has tassels. The actor has gone for simple and light jewellery and minimum to no makeup. She has kept her hair open with a side parting.

Read | Yami Gautam To Reportedly Share Screen With South Star Thala Ajith In Next Film

Read | Ranveer Singh And Ranbir Kapoor Are Bollywood's Most Stylish Men According To Yami Gautam

Image credits: Yami Gautam Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.