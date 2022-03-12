Actor Yami Gautam who began her career with Vicky Donor has been riding on a successful spree with her choice of films. Starring recently in a gritty drama A Thursday, the actor who played the of Naina Jaiswal has been Riding high on the critical acclaim and success of her latest movie streaming on Disney+ Hotstar ‘A Thursday,' has been receiving critical acclaim.

Now, with the psychological drama being a hit among the fans, the actor decided to advocate about issues pertaining to women's safety. The actor recently visited the Delhi Commission for Women along with her A Thursday co-actor Neha Dhupia. During their visit, the two stars held engaging conversations with Swati Maliwal – Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, and other dignitaries.

Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia visit Delhi Commission for Women

The discussions held with the commission were based on various initiatives undertaken by them for ensuring safety for women in the capital of India. The trip to Delhi turned out to be a heart-warming experience for Yami and Neha to meet the entire team and to see their passion for this noble initiative.

Yami also got to know in detail about the ‘181’ helpline number to register complaints about violence against women and the patrol vans which are dispatched immediately to ensure prompt action is taken. Yami shared her heartwarming experience of visiting the Delhi Commission for Women in a post on Instagram along with several pictures from the visit.



She captioned the post and wrote, "An engaging conversation with @swati_maliwal Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women and other dignitaries on various initiatives undertaken by them for ensuring safety for women in the capital of India. It was a heart-warming experience to meet the entire team and to see their passion for this noble initiative. Also got to know in detail about the ‘181’ helpline number to register complaints about violence against women and the patrol vans which are dispatched immediately to ensure prompt action is taken. It was a fulfilling feeling to know they had watched 'A Thursday' and appreciated our work on highlighting the subject of women's safety and the need for stricter laws to safeguard them."

Meanwhile, the film A Thursday is a spiritual sequel to Neeraj Pandey’s 2008 hit A Wednesday. The film stars Yami as Naina, a playschool teacher in Mumbai who takes little kids hostage, demanding ₹5 crores, and a chat with the Prime Minister, played by Dimple Kapadia. Trying to stop her are cops Atul Kulkarni and Neha Dhupia. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the film received largely favourable reviews upon its release on February 18.

IMAGE: Instagram/nehadhupia/YamiGautam