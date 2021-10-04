Yami Gautam On Her Non-curable Skin Condition; 'decided To Let Go Of Fears & Insecurities'

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam recently took to her official Instagram handle and revealed that she has been suffering from a non-curable skin condition. The actor has decided to come to terms with her body and taken a bold step, given the constant pressure on female actors to look beautiful and perfect all the time. Talking about her 'flaw' and 'insecurities', Gautam dropped a string of pictures from her photoshoot.

Yami Gautam talks about her 'flaw' and 'insecurities'

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Yami Gautam began the caption of her latest post, "Hello my insta family, I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, 'Hey Yami, why don't you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be... (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself)."

The Vicky Donor star further explained her skin condition and when she developed it. She continued, "For those who haven't heard about this, it's a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin. I promise they aren't as bad as your mind and your neighbour aunty makes it out to be) I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it

Yami Gautam also talked about the courageous leap that made her post the pictures without any 'airbrushing.' She concluded, "I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my 'flaws' wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that 'under-eye' or 'shaping up' that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful."

Many of her fans and fellow members of the film fraternity extended their support to the actor in the comments section. Her Bhoot Police co-star Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "So so beautiful," while writer and debut director Tahira Kashyap commented, "So beautiful always." Kajal Aggarwal quipped in, "Stunning! As always."

Meanwhile, Gautam has multiple films in her kitty- A Thursday, Lost, and Dasvi. She last starred in the horror-comedy film Bhoot Police, alongside Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Image: Instagram/@yamigautam