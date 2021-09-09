Yami Gautam On Her Role In 'Bhoot Police': 'got To Do Something I Haven't Done'

Actor Yami Gautam Dhar is all set to enchant fans with her acting skills with her role as Maya in the upcoming horror-comedy film Bhoot Police. The actor who will be seen playing a never-before-seen avatar will feature alongside stars Jaqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, and Arjun Kapoor. According to ANI, the actor spoke about her character and revealed that she is always on a search hunt for the challenging role and finally she got Bhoot Police.

"As an actor, you are always looking for a challenging and diverse role. In Bhoot police I got to do something that I haven't done before and it allowed me to expand my range as an artist. It can't be talked about right now but I hope I get to surprise my audience with it,” said the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor.

Yami Gautam talks about her experience of playing a diverse role in Bhoot Police

The forthcoming film stars Saif-Arjun as ghost hunters where Vibhooti (Saif) is a non-believer and Chiraunji (Arjun) is a believer in evil spirits. The duo brothers set off on a mission with Maya (Yami) and Kanika (Jacqueline) to ward off a notorious spirit living in a small town in the mountains.

Yami also shared her journey of sharing screen space with some of the amazing actors from the fraternity. While elucidating her experience of working with them, Yami said, “Saif, Arjun, and Jacqueline were really good to work with. As a team, we all could bounce off each other's energy, and that reflects on the screen. We all had a blast shooting the film. We celebrated Diwali together and I introduced them to my Pahadi Dhaam food and they all relished it. It felt nice and special".

Apart from the stars mentioned above, the film also stars Jaaved Jaafri, and Jamie Lever in pivotal roles. Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani. The movie is all set to release on September 10, 2021 on Disney plus Hotstar.

IMAGE: YAMIGAUTAMDHAR/Instagram