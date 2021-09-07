Yami Gautam On Her Simple Wedding With Aditya Dhar: 'We Didn't Believe In Pomp And Show'

Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar grabbed headlines in June this year after they tied the knot in a simple and authentic wedding ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. The couple were appreciated for limiting their guest list and following the safety protocols amidst the prevailing COVID crisis. The Kaabil actor recently opened up the reason behind having a modest wedding.

Yami Gautam on her simple wedding with Aditya Dhar

The 32-year-old actor opened up about her intimate wedding with director Aditya Dhar and revealed why she chose to have a modest ceremony. She told PTI that her wedding would have been the same even without the pandemic. She continued, ''It was as simple as possible. Aditya and I are simple people and we like to keep it like that. We are private and reserved and only wanted to share it with the world when the time was right. Even if there was no pandemic, I assure you, it would have been the same wedding. Nothing would have been different.''

Gautam's elegant wedding look had all the netizens swooning over her. For her wedding attire, the actor wore her mother's saree along with the nose ring and the dupatta given by her grandmother. The actor, reportedly, did her own makeup while her sister, Surilie, was responsible for her hairdo. Adding that the couple did not feel the need to do a 'pomp and show', Gautam admitted being comfortable with a traditional ceremony. she added,

''It is just about those moments, you don't have to prove anything to anyone. It's your day, your family and it's best when you can celebrate it without making it an obligation. Both of us don't believe in pomp and show. To each his own, it's your big day, whatever makes you happy.'' She also opened up about the food wastage and a DJ at the function saying, ''But we don't like wastage of food, and never wanted a DJ wedding. We are both traditional, we did our rituals which we loved. We played traditional Pahadi and Kashmiri songs, Punjabi folk tracks... There were just 20 people but it was really memorable.''

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Pawan Kripalani-helmed horror-comedy Bhoot Police. The movie is slated for a digital release on September 17.

(Inputs from PTI)

IMAGE- PTI