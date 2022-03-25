Yami Gautam On 'Kashmir Files' Being Called Propaganda: 'Emotional Pain Is Beyond Agendas'

Along with a thunderous reception at the ticket counter for the past two weeks, Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files triggered a number of political debates across the country. From being accused of twisting the real events of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1990 to spreading political propaganda through the contents of the film, the movie was even accused of causing communal tension in the country. Attributing to this, the Anupam Kher starrer continues to remain the talk of the town for a variety of reasons.

Amid such accusations, actor Yami Gautam, who had earlier praised the film for shedding light on the reality that was not known to a majority of people for over three decades, responded to the film being called propaganda with ulterior motives. Notably, Gautam is married to director Aditya Dhar who is a Kashmiri Pandit, as revealed in her tweet.

Yami Gautam on The Kashmir Files being called a propaganda

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 33-year-old described the movie as 'beyond filmmaking' and 'beyond a point' by adding that one needs to cancel 'a lot of things in your head'. She opined that one needs to 'stick' with something they 'believe in' and 'like it'. She further stated that it is 'painful' when you hear that 'the intention with which something has been made' is being tagged as propaganda.

Gautam challenged the people who do not believe in the contents of the film to speak with the victims of the exodus who spent 'years and years in those refugee camps'. The actor pointed out that many people are still there as it has become a 'home' for them. Hence, these people will be 'better' qualified to answer the ones who have questions about the movie. Yami Gautam affirmed that she would believe in 'majority sentiment, with my truth, with what I have heard, and who I trust' and believed that 'so many people cannot lie'. She concluded her statement by saying, ''emotional pain is beyond all these debates and agendas''.

In her tweet lauding The Kashmir Files, Gautam had written, ''Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But the majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles.”

Image: Instagram/@yamigautam