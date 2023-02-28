Yami Gautam On Women-centric Films: Change Doesn't Happen Overnight

Yami Gautam is one of those actresses who've proved their mettle in acting with strong female characters in projects like A Thursday, Dasvi, Lost. Recently, she opened up about better roles for women in Bollywood and the audience's acceptance.

The other day, Yami was present at a mega annual conclave where she was asked about the change in the Hindi film industry in terms of churning out women-centric films like Alia Bhatt's Gangubai, Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan.

Yami Gautam on women-centric films

Yami replied, "This word 'women-centric', which is often heard and read in interviews, will soon disappear. This word was used back in the time when the maths and economics (of older films) were different."

She further added, "Earlier, most of the films had male-dominated characters. However, the audience doesn't care whether the film is about a male or a female, but what matters is a good character and story."

Yami Gautam on change in Bollywood

Talking about change Yami said, "Change doesn't happen overnight, it takes a whole new generation. Mother India came during that time when these conversations weren't even there. Actresses like Smita Patil were there. I still watch her interviews. Wish she was alive."

While concluding Yami said, "the place where we are standing right now, the change can surely be seen as the industry is evolving. If better characters will be written then better performances will be seen and the audience will get to see better films."

More on Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam made her Bollywood debut with Soojit Sircar's 2012 film Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She was last seen in Zee5's recently released film Lost. Apart from that, the actress is gearing up for Dhoom Dhaam opposite Prateek Gandhi, OMG 2 with Akshay Kumar and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga alongside Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal.