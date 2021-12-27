Yami Gautam Opens Up On Going Public About Her Skin Condition; Says 'it Was Liberating'

Yami Gautam is one of the leading Bollywood actors who has won hearts with her acting skills. But apart from her acting, people are also fans of her honesty and simplicity.

Film actors have their own struggles and life challenges, about which they very often open up in public. Back in October, the Vicky Donor star opened up about her skin condition, Keratosis- Pilaris, and received immense love from her fans for her courage. She recently got candid in an interview while talking about going public with her skin condition and called it "liberating."

Yami Gautam has been the poster girl for glowing skin for the past decade. The actor is the brand ambassador of a leading face cream brand and yet, has also been a reminder to be real in the beauty industry that requires perfection. In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Yami Gautam opened up about going public about her skin condition.

Talking about writing the long Instagram post, the actor mentioned it was liberating and not difficult. The Bhoot Police star further revealed that her journey from learning about her condition to writing the post was difficult.

She faced several challenges throughout her career as people used to think of airbrushing her tiny marks during shoots. The actor asserted it took years for her to accept and wear her confidence. As she received a heartwarming response from her fans, the actor was nothing but overwhelmed.

Yami Gautam opens up on her skin condition

Back in October this year, Yami Gautam shared a series of unedited photos on her Instagram. In the caption, the actor mentioned how she realised she should open up about her skin condition when some of her photos were about to go for some editing to conceal her skin condition called Keratosis- Pilaris.

She wrote, "I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be."

She further described her condition and revealed it includes some tiny bumps on the skin. She further revealed that she developed the skin condition in her teen years and faced several challenges. Here is the post the Uri star shared on Instagram.

Image: Instagram/@yamigautam