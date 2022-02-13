Yami Gautam Opens Up On Her Valentine's Day Plans With Hubby Aditya Dhar; Read

Actor Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar grabbed headlines in June last year after they tied the knot in a simple and authentic wedding ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. The couple's wedding was a hush-hush affair and was attended by their close family members. Ever since their wedding, the duo keeps treating fans with their adorable pictures on social media, giving them some major couple goals.

As valentine's day is inching closer, the actor recently opened up on her valentine's day plans with her hubby Aditya Dhar. She also revealed her valentine's day memory from her college days. This valentine marks the couples first valentines day together.

Yami Gautam reveals her valentine's day plans with hubby Aditya Dhar

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the Kaabil actor got candid and talked about her valentine's day plans. Yami said-

“I am still going to work, still going to promote A Thursday. (But) now that everybody has reminded me (about Valentine’s Day), I will wish Aditya and I think we are just going to have a good laugh. But if Valentine’s Day is about having a good time, enjoying a good meal, laughing together and doing something nice, watching, then we do that everyday,”

Yami took a trip down memory lane and remembered an incident from valentine's day celebration in her college. Adding to which the actor said-

“I remember when I was in the university, I was pursuing my honours in law. I heard somewhere, rumour had it, that there are going to be no classes that day because it's Valentine's Day. But I was like I don’t care, my exams are approaching and I need to be there. So I travelled all the way to the university, and there were ten of us. (Then) in walks our seniors from other department (informing) that there are going to be no classes, so we can just take a leave. I said, ‘ma’am is not going anywhere, she is going to be here, and even if there is one student the class will go on and I am going to be the one’. I was a little that type.”

More about Yami's upcoming film A Thursday

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is currently busy promoting her upcoming project titled A Thursday. The film releases on February 17 on Disney Plus Hotstar. The movie also stars Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, and Karanvir Sharma among others.

Image: Instagram@yamigautam