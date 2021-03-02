Yami Gautam Opens Up On What Led To Her Neck Injury And How It Impacted Her Fitness Regime

During the lockdown, last year, actor Yami Gautam had opened up about her neck injury and shared how it has altered her fitness regime and other activities. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about how she suffered the neck injury and what were the consequences of it. Read along to know details about the incident and more.

Yami Gautam opens up about her neck injury

Yami Gautam took to her Instagram on August 23, 2020, to share a black and white picture of herself while doing yoga. In the long caption that followed, Yami shared that the neck injury led to quite a lot of consequences and that she has to be extra cautious with everything that she has to do in her daily life. Further, in the caption, she shared how beneficial Yoga has been for her through the lockdown after she learnt it properly.

She wrote, “Having suffered a serious neck injury, I’ve always had to be extra cautious - esp. owing to the fact the amount of physical exertion due to dance, workout, nonstop travel, physical activity, action, painful footwear etc etc & this list is endless, resonates with being an actor... somehow it’s always been about never expressing the pain beneath the surface & rather conditioning your own self to bear it & like it’s said…the show must go on”.

Further adding, “But this lockdown, I got to explore something which I couldn’t before! Every time I would try practising Yoga, I would be left more in pain owing to my condition, hence my experience never encouraged me to continue... but this time I self-tutored my way through & allowed my body to heal itself inside out and it has worked like never before!”

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor revealed the details of her hit and run accident that caused the injury. The incident took place back in her graduation days. The actor revealed that she was travelling to her college on a two-wheeler when a person in a car ahead of her, took a wrong turn and knocked her. She further shared that since it was winter, she wore multiple layers and was saved from external injuries but suffered from a neck fracture which altered her from doing various activities and her workout regimes.

