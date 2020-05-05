Yami Gautam Pens Special Birthday Post For Brother; Says 'You Made Our Lives Full Of Joy'

Though many of us are cooped indoors due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the difficult time can not stop us from showering love on our loved ones. The nationwide lockdown can only stop us from going out, but it cannot limit us to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and other occasions.

After the actors such as Kartik Aaryan and Pooja Hegde among many others, Yami Gautam also joined the list and made the birthday of her dear brother Ojas special with a heartfelt note.

Interestingly, Yami Gautam shared a childhood picture of her along with siblings Ojas and Surilie. The sibling trio looked adorable while posing with all-smiling faces. In the picture, Surilie is seen resting her face on Yami's shoulder, while Ojas is enjoying being in elder sister's forearms. In a long caption, she wrote heartfelt words for her brother on his 18th birthday.

The caption read, 'Happy birthday my dearest Ojas... you turned 18 today & yet all the memories of holding you when you were a baby shall never fade away. Both Surilie & I used to be eager to reach home so we could just throw our bags (not literally) & play with you,,, your little toothless grin would just make our day... I remember preparing for my exams till late night , while you & mummy would be asleep next to me.. & around midnight (everyday) u would wake up, not cry but just communicate with me somehow with soft baby tones & then hold my finger & get back to sleep again.. You made our lives full of joy, care , laughter , respect & love..and not to miss the best chai-maker at home😁 / God bless you with love , values & knowledge,,, Happy bday my Ojas❤️'.

Check out her post:

Talking about the professional front, in 2019, the Vicky Donor actor gave two back-to-back hits. She played a pivotal character in Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike. Later, in November 2019, she joined the lead cast of Amar Kaushik's Bala, which also featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

Apart from these, she will be next seen in Puneet Khanna's Ginny Weds Sunny. The upcoming rom-com is reported to be in the post-production stage and is expected to hit the silver screens in 2020.

