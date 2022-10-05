Yami Gautam Pens Gratitute Note For PM Modi For Inaugurating AIIMS Bilaspur In Himachal

On the occasion of Dussehra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-awaited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi also addressed the citizens of Himachal Pradesh and talked about his vision for a better tomorrow. A large gathering of people expressed their gratitude towards PM Modi after his promising speech. Bollywood actor Yami Gautam, who belongs to Himachal Pradesh, thanked PM Modi for the "much needed" initiative.

Taking to his Twitter, Prime Minister Modi shared glimpses of his speech in Himachal Pradesh. The tweet read, "Elated to be in Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh. While many thanked the PM for the initiative, Yami Gautam also took to her Twitter handle to express her gratitude toward him. In her tweet, she wrote, "Absolutely relieved to have AIIMS Bilaspur inaugurated in HimachalPradesh today. Thank you PMModi for this much needed initiative, providing a good healthcare facility in our devabhoomi on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami. @narendramodi. (Sic)"

Absolutely relieved to have #AIIMS Bilaspur inaugurated in #HimachalPradesh today. Thank you #PMModi for this much needed initiative, providing a good healthcare facility in our devabhoomi on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami.@narendramodi https://t.co/m96JVNoy13 — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) October 5, 2022

Kangana Ranaut also thanked PM Modi for "gifting" AIIMS, Bilaspur, to Himachal Pradesh, The actor shared glimpses of AIIMS, Bilaspur, campus spread over 247 acres and the available facilities in the hospital. Sharing the montage, she wrote, "Thank You PM @NarendraModi Ji for gifting the AIIMS Bilaspur to Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami."

PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS, Bilaspur

PM Modi inaugurated the new hospital facility in Himachal Pradesh and addressed the audience at Bilaspur's Luhnu Ground. He commenced his speech by extending his warm wishes to the audience on the occasion of Vijayadashmi. He then recalled his memories of walking down the narrow streets of the town Bilaspur. He then asserted that the credit for Himachal Pradesh's development goes to its people who possess the power to vote for the leaders. He also mentioned how he challenged himself to change the narrative that healthcare and education are only compatible to exist in metropolitan cities.

