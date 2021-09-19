Yami Gautam Reveals Details On Wedding With Aditya Dhar; Says 'no One Proposed'

As the weekly dose of every Indian household's laughter is back with The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) after a hiatus of six months, the interesting guest lineup has increased the entertainment quotient a notch. The latest episode of the show witnessed the cast of Bhoot Police, including Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez spilling interesting details. Yami Gautam, who made headlines after marrying Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony earlier this year, also revealed how neither of them proposed to each other before the wedding. 'Kisi ne nahi kiya', she said.

Kapil Sharma was at his sarcastic best when he teased Yami for taking her entire family on honeymoon, to which Saif also teased her saying, “Oh really?". The cast appeared on TKSS' September 19 episode after the release of their horror-comedy on Disney+ Hotstar.

Yami spills beans on marriage with Aditya Dhar

In the rib-tickling episode, comedian Krushna Abhishek appeared as 'Sapna' and asked Yami how the Uri: The Surgical Strike director proposed to her. Yami then revealed that neither of them 'proposed' to each other. “Kisi ne nahi kiya. Shaadi ho gayi", she said.

Without getting into deep details, she mentioned how their wedding ceremony was attended by only 20 people, with her grandmother skipping the event due to the COVID safety protocols. Saif also expressed how he and Kareena desired a small wedding as well. However, he sarcastically added that the Kapoor clan itself comprised of 200 people.

Not leaving her at this, Kapil Sharma also jokingly took Yami's case for wanting to take her family on honeymoon.

Kapil asked, "Aapko pata nahi ki waha family ko nahi leke jaate, waaha family banate hai (Don’t you know you don’t take your family on your honeymoon but you make one there)". To that, Yami mentioned how they were too busy for the getaway and loved to take their families along.

More on Yami and Aditya's wedding

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar officially tied the knot in a simple ceremony in June 2021 in Himachal Pradesh with 20 guests in attendance. The duo was hailed by netizens for keeping in mind the COVID protocols, thereby limiting the number of guests. Opening up about her simple wedding, she recently told PTI, "It was as simple as possible. Aditya and I are simple people and we like to keep it like that. We are private and reserved and only wanted to share it with the world when the time was right".

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @YAMI GAUTAM)