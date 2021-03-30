Yami Gautam Reveals First Look Of Her Character Naina From 'A Thursday'

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is known for her roles in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala. The actor will soon be seen in a film titled A Thursday. The actor revealed the first look of her film A Thursday. She revealed the name of her character in the film. Take a look at Yami Gautam's character here.

Yami Gautam shared the first look of her character Naina Jaiswal in A Thursday. In the still of the film, she wore a light blue top and looked right into the camera. Yami wrote that Naina is the Mastermind in the film. She also shared a candid picture with the director of the film Behzad Khambata. Here's Yami's first look as Naina Jaiswal in the film.

As soon as Yami shared the first look of her character Naina, her followers wrote all things nice in the comments section. Fans flooded it with heart and fire emojis. They also wrote that they are extremely excited for the film to release and that they 'can't wait'. Actor Vikrant Massey wrote, "Kamal, Whatta wow" He also mentioned that the film would be a super hit. Jacqueline Fernandes wrote that Yami looked beautiful in the picture. Take a look at some of the comments on Yami Gautam's Instagram.

About Yami's movie 'A Thursday'

A Thursday is a story about a playschool teacher who takes 16 children as hostages. Yami will be seen playing the lead role in the film. The film will also star actors like Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, Maya Sarao and Dimple Kapadia. Neha Dhupia also revealed the first look of her character. She will be seen playing a cop named ACP Catherine Alvarez who will be investigating the entire case. Take a look at Neha Dhupia's look here.

Yami Gautam's movies like Sanam Re, Kaabil, Sarkar 3, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ginny Weds Sunny garnered her immense popularity. The actor was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny playing Ginny opposite Vikrant Massey who played Sunny. The film was released on the streaming platform Netflix. She will next be seen in Bhoot Police which has an ensemble cast of actors like Jacqueline Fernandes, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Javed Jaffrey. She will also be seen in Dasvi directed by Tushar Jalota.

