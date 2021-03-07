Yami Gautam Reveals One Thing That's Changed About Ayushmann Since 2012's 'Vicky Donor'

Yami Gautam is well known for her work in both Hindi television and cinema. The actor came into the limelight after a series of commercials. Yami later made her debut in television with Chand Ke Paar Chalo in 2008. The actor entered Bollywood with Shoojit Sircar's directorial Vicky Donor in 2012 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

The Vicky Donor duo appeared again on the screen in 2019's November release Bala directed by Amar Kaushik. The plot of the movie revolves around Ayushmann Khurrana's bald character who falls in love with Yami Gautam's videos. The two get married which does not last long since Pari, played by Yami, is unaware of her husband's baldness. In an interview, when Yami was asked about how Ayushmann has changed over the years, the actor replied, "He is still the same."

Yami Gautam's interview for Bala

Yami Gautam with the cast of Bala appeared in an interview with Goodtimes. As Ayushmann and Yami have come together for a movie after a long time, the actors were asked to say something about each other. Yami, while talking about her co-actor in Vicky Donor said that Ayushmann Khurrana has not changed since she has worked with him in Vicky Donor. She said that they have been bombarded with questions asking her to tell people something that has changed in Ayushmann. The Kaabil girl then added that only one thing has changed which is that in Vicky Donor she was working with Ayushmann Khurrana and in Bala, she has worked with National Award winner Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor added about Andhadhun actor that he is still the same Chandigarh guy who loves food and music.

Upcoming Yami Gautam's movies

Yami Gautam's movie list includes Kaabil opposite Hrithik Roshan, Uri: The Surgical Strike opposite Vicky Kaushal, Badlapur opposite Varun Dhawan, and Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor will be featured in two upcoming movies including Bhoot Police set to release on September 10, 2021, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor will also be seen as Jyoti Deswal in the upcoming film Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.

