Yami Gautam Rings In Spring Season With New Bridal Pic; Pens A Kashmiri Folk Song's Lyrics

On Monday, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam took to her verified social media handle and shared a picture to welcome the season of spring. Interestingly, in the photo, which was presumably clicked after her wedding with director Aditya Dhar, Yami can be seen sporting a bridal red saree which she teamed with heavy traditional jewellery. The actor flashed an ear-to-ear smile while posing for the click. Instagramming the photo, she wrote a short caption along with the lyrics of a Kashmiri folk song, which read, "Rind posh maal gindane draaye lo lo". She further added, "Let's welcome the spring season", along with a red-heart emoticon.

Yami Gautam rings in the spring season:

In no time, the picture post managed to garner over 300k double-taps and is still counting. Meanwhile, Yami's friends and peers from the film industry were also quick to register their response in the comments section. Yami's Ginny Weds Sunny co-star Vikrant Massey dropped a red heart emoji while Yami's first Bollywood co-star Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira dropped a red heart and a heart-eye emoji. A verified Instagram handle's comment read, "Prettiest Bride". On the other hand, Yami's sister Surilie Gautam wrote, "I’m yet to give a dance performance on this song". A section of Yami's 13M followers flooded the comments section with red-heart and fire emojis.

Yami Gautam's marriage

The Vicky Donor actor announced her wedding on Friday with a surprise photo post on her social media. "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes," the couple announced in a joint statement on social media.

After posting the snap of the wedding, the actor has been sharing moments from the pre-wedding rituals since then, including pictures from the wedding and the Mehendi ceremony. As mentioned earlier, Yami Gautam's husband Aditya Dhar is a director, who helmed Uri: The Surgical Strike. Reportedly, Yami tied the knot with Aditya at her residence in Himachal Pradesh.

