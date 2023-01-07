Yami Gautam Says She Was Mocked Over 'small Role' In Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil'

After giving some excellent performances last year in movies like 'A Thursday' and 'Dasvi', Yami Gautam opened up about being called out for a ‘small role’ in big-budget movie like 'Kaabil'. She made a comparison between Bollywood and Hollywood and said in India, people often make a great deal out of such things.

In a recent interview, the actress called out journalists for praising her now for the same role, while they had a different opinion at the time of the film's release. Talking to Galatta Plus, Yami said, “I was called out sometimes, being told 'she has a cameo or a small role in films'."

"Kaabil, I think that’s another film that I am so glad, that I gotta be a part of that film. But, some people thought, the audience loved it. And now, when journalists interact with me, they are like ‘you were so good in that film’. But, I say ‘no but that’s not what you wrote back then,” she added.

Yami on small roles: 'We make it such a big deal'

Speaking about doing small roles in India, Yami compared it to Hollywood and said even the biggest stars in Hollywood don't hesitate to take on roles and collaborate with filmmakers irrespective of the length of the role.

“I think it’s one of the few times when we should look at the West. There, even the biggest stars, don’t shy away from doing roles and working with directors if they want to. They don’t care. They just come and do something amazing and leave. Here, we make it such a big deal,” the actress said.

The 'Dasvi' star added that she still considers opportunities like 'Uri', directed by her husband Aditya Dhar and 'Bala' to be crucial in her career.

On the work front, Yami Gautam will next be seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's emotional thriller 'Lost'. The film had its international premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival and is yet to release in India.