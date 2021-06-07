Yami Gautam Shares Adorable Candids From Her Wedding Ceremony; See Pictures

Actor Yami Gautam got married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Friday in a private ceremony and took to her social media to announce her wedding. She shared with her fans a glimpse of all her wedding ceremonies’ photos on her Instagram. Aditya Dhar is widely popular for being the director of the 2019 film, URI: The Surgical Strike.

On Sunday, the Vicky Donor actor Yami Gautam posted some more photos from her wedding day. The pictures were from during her wedding rituals and in one of them, Yami and Aditya can be seen in the frame as they concentrate on the ongoing celebration. In the second photo, the couple can be seen smiling at each other as they exchange garlands during the wedding. The last of the series is a family photo comprising of Aditya and Yami’s families with the couple after the completion of their wedding rituals. Yami captioned the series of photos as, “Memories for a lifetime”

Many celebrities and fans congratulated Yami and commented on this series of photos. While Ayushmann Khurrana and Mrunal Thakur commented with a heart emoji, many fans wrote congratulatory messages. Yami posted many photos from her Mehendi and Haldi ceremony and all her posts had her fans gushing about her beautiful looks and simple avatar.

For the wedding, the Ginny Weds Sunny actor chose to wear a red Benarasi Saree. She kept her look simple with gold jewellery and minimal makeup. Yami Gautam's husband complimented her outfit with an ivory sherwani. The couple on Friday announced their wedding on Instagram with some photos from the wedding and the same caption which read, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.”

On the work front

Yami Gautam was last seen in the Netflix release Ginny Weds Sunny opposite Vikrant Massey. She will be seen next in the upcoming horror comedy movie Bhoot Police which stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Yami will also be a part of movies like Dasvi and A Thursday.

IMAGE CREDIT: YAMI GAUTAM'S INSTAGRAM

