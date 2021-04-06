Yami Gautam Shares BTS Pictures From Sets Of 'A Thursday', Says 'Direction Over Speed'

Actor Yami Gautam will play the part of a school teacher called Naina Jaiswal in the anticipated thriller film A Thursday. Recently, the actor posted a behind-the-scenes look from the set of the upcoming movie which showed her mid-scene. The Bala actor posted two photos from the sets on April 6, 2021, in which, the silhouettes of Yami and director Behzad Khambata can be seen in black and grey images. The overexposed photos transport the viewer to the sets, where Yami can be seen executing a shot for the film while the cameras frame her. "Direction over speed!!" states the post's caption.

Yami Gautam's photos from sets of A Thursday

Yami Gautam will be seen taking her play-school student's hostage in the film, a kind of role the actor has never played before. Fans and followers of the actor reached out to her in the comments to express their opinions. Many people appreciated the expertise that went into clicking such a picture and they told the actor so. Others congratulated her on her role in the film and also wished her well for the film and other endeavours. Most of her fans and followers commented using emojis that ranged from the heart eyes to the fire emoji. The post has received 52.7k likes and 188 comments and still counting.

Yami Gautam had shared the first look of A Thursday on her Instagram profile earlier this week. Along with the first look, Yami also posted a candid photo of herself with Behzad Khambata, the film's director. The photo shows the director and the actor talking about a scene set in a playschool, where she is seen seated at a kids' table with Lego pieces all around her. Behzad, on the other hand, is seen reading to her from a sheet of paper as they both smiled.

On the other hand, two more of Yami Gautam’s movies are soon to hit the screens. The films are Bhoot Police and Dasvi. Dasvi also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. The film's shoot has already begun in the city of Agra where Yami Gautam will play a Haryanvi IPS officer.