Yami Gautam Shares "happy Memories" From Her Time On 'Ginny Weds Sunny' Sets

Last seen in the Bollywood film Ginny Weds Sunny alongside actor Vikrant Massey, Yami Gautam recently shared a photo on her Instagram handle which was a still from Ginny Weds Sunny. In the photo, Yami can be seen wearing a silver-grey dress with some embroidery on the bust while standing side-ways posing for the camera. Yami shared the post with the caption, "Smile check aaaaand click #ginnywedssunny #happymemories". Take a look at Yami Gautam's Instagram post below:

Fans react to Yami Gautam's photo

Yami Gautam's latest Instagram post prompted a number of responses from her fans. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez also left a comment for Gautam along with a fire emoji. Many of Yami Gautam's fans also commented on the post paying compliments and praises to the actress. Some fans commented on the photo calling her, "cute" "beautiful", "gorgeous" and "lovely" while others spoke about her smile and how it was "lovely". Many of Yami's fans simply left heart and kiss emojis for the actress expressing love while one fan even commented telling the actress that she was "delightful in this movie". Take a look at some of the reactions to Yami Gautam's Instagram post below.

Yami Gautam's movies and Instagram - An overview

Yami Gautam is quite a popular icon on Instagram seeing as the actress enjoys a vast following of 12.6 million on her handle. Yami is an avid Instagrammer who loves posting photos and videos of herself, her family, her work and her upcoming projects. The actress often manages to keep her handle updated with all events of her life, much to the delight of her dedicated fans. The actress has appeared in a number of films over the course of her career. Yami Gautam's movies include Vicky Donor, Badlapur, Sarkar 3, Uri: The Surgical Strike and many more.

Yami Gautam is all set to appear next in two upcoming Bollywood movies. The Bala actress will next be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy film Bhoot Police which will star Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaaferi in the lead roles. The movie has completed filming and is slated to release on September 10, 2021. Yami will also appear in the upcoming Bollywood film Dasvi along with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. The movie is currently still in its filming phase and is slated for a 2021 release. Yami recently even shared a few posts from the upcoming Dasvi on her Instagram handle. Take a look at the post below.

