Yami Gautam Shares Her Unseen Haldi Ceremony Video Featuring Her Father On His Birthday

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Yami Gautam officially tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar on June 4 this year. While the actor documented her wedding and the ceremonies following her nuptials on social media, she saved a very special video to release on Thursday, July 22. On the occasion of her father's birthday, Yami shared released an unseen video from one of her wedding ceremonies.

Unseen video from Yami Gautam's Haldi featuring her father

The pictures and videos from Yami Gautam's traditional wedding with Aditya Dhar took the internet by storm. The actor recently released one unseen video to celebrate her father's birthday. In the video, Yami's father can be seen dotingly participating in the Haldi ceremony of his daughter by applying Haldi on her. The video was shot by Yami's sister Surilie Gautam.

While wishing her camera-shy father, Yami wrote, 'It took a wedding to finally have so many moments captured with my camera-shy father 🤪😍. Happy birthday to my amazing paa ❤️🤗. And your non-stop commentary is more prominent than all of us present together in the frame, eh'.

Surilie Gautam and Netizens' reaction to Yami Gautam's video

Actor Surilie Gautam acknowledged her voice behind the camera in the video and hilariously commented that she could be a commentator. Several netizens spammed heart emojis under the post while many complimented Yami's beauty in the video.

More on Yami Gautam's wedding posts

The intimate wedding ceremony between the artists warmed the hearts of netizens and celebrities alike on social media. In the brief snippets shared by the couple online, netizens applauded their choice of going simple and traditional for their wedding. Over the week of her wedding, the actor shared several images with her family and relatives and also dedicated heartwarming captions for them.

Yami Gautam is all set to star in Pawan Kripalani's fantasy drama Bhoot Police. To be released in September this year, the movie will also feature actors like Jacqueline Fernandes, Saif Ali Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The 32-year-old actor shared several looks from her upcoming movie on her Instagram.

