Yami Gautam Shares Late Children's Day Post, Says 'it Was Too Cute Not To Be Posted'

Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year. The special day celebrates India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday and his love for children. On the occasion, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and extended their wishes to children across the world. A day later, Vicky Donor star Yami Gautam also headed to her verified Instagram handle and dropped a collage of her childhood pictures.

Yami Gautam drops childhood pics on Children's Day

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Yami Gautam posted a late Children's Day picture. The post features a collage of Yami's childhood pictures, where she can be seen endearingly posing with her family members. As for the caption, Yami wrote, "A day late but was too cute not to be posted, happy children's day! #Repost @yamigautamadmire... Happy Children's Day #happychildernsday."

As soon as the post was up on the internet, fans flooded the comments section with lovely messages. A fan commented, "All babies are looking so cute." Another one wrote, "Wow... Lovely Pictures."

One other user chipped in and wrote, "Kitani cute thi aap (You were so cute)," while another one added, "Fair and lovely."

Yami Gautam is an active Instagram user as she continues to treat fans with snaps from her professional as well as personal life. Recently, the newly-wed diva dropped a stunning picture, where she was seen sporting a red silk lehenga.

The Bhoot Police star gave her fans a sneak peek into her latest photoshoot where she wore a half-sleeve red blouse drawn from the Rajasthani choli. She went for subtle makeup as she wore a dab of red lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, metallic brown eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Sharing the snaps, she simply dropped a red heart and gave details about her lehenga and makeup artists.

Earlier, the actor impressed fashion enthusiasts with her love for the red, where she wore a silk taffeta red dress with a statement ruffle at the sleeves. The actor's hot red dress came with a deep V-neckline in the front and the back. She captioned the post, "Red dress, zero stress."

Image: Instagram/@yamigautam