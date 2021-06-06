Yami Gautam Shares Pre-wedding Pics, Industry Friends Compare Her Look With 'devi'

Actress Yami Gautam who tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar recently took to Instagram and treated fans with amazing pictures from pre-wedding festivities. Yami who got married in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh dropped mesmerising pictures from her haldi and chooda ceremony. In one picture, Yami is seen getting haldi applied on her face by her sister Surilie. Another showed her in a red saree, showing off her golden bangles. Her friends from the industry were quick to compliment as well as poke fun at the actress regarding her outfit and appearance.

Yami Gautam shares captivating pre-wedding pictures

In one of the pictures, one could see Yami’s feet being decked up with jewellery as she geared up for the customs in her bridal avatar. The simplicity and the subtle look of the actress won the hearts of her fans who were just awe-struck by the lovely couple. On June 5, the actress shared a picture from the wedding day while performing the rituals and wrote, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

'Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa!”

Soon after Yami shared the pre-wedding festivity pictures, her friends commented upon her look in red and compared it with a ‘devi.’ Ayushmann Khurrana was the first to drop a comment and wrote, “Poori Jai Mata Di waali feelings aa rahi hai. Aap dono Jwala ji gaye thhe? Followed by Ayushmann, Kangana congratulated the couple and wrote, “Himachali bride is the most gorgeous, looks divine like a Devi .” Vikrant Massey dropped a hilarious comment and wrote, “Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa!” Yami also dropped pictures from the Mehendi ceremony where she was all smiling in a traditional dress. She could be seen looking lovingly at her then would-be husband Aditya in one of the pictures. She shared a quote, “O dear one, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you." Yami and Aditya have worked together in the patriotic film Uri: The Surgical Strike which even won several National Awards.

