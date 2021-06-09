Yami Gautam Shares Unseen Pic From Her Wedding As She Wishes Mom On Her Birthday

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam who recently broke the internet with her wedding news rang in her mother Anjali Gautam's birthday on Wednesday, June 9. The Vicky Donor actor took to her Instagram account and posted an unseen picture from her wedding featuring her mom and sister Surilie Gautam on account of her mother's birthday.

Yami Gautam shares an unseen pic from her wedding to wish mom on birthday

Sharing a picture that was clicked during her wedding ceremony with Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam wrote an appreciation post for her mother in the caption that read, "Every day we become a little bit more like our mother & we couldn’t be prouder!

Happy birthday, mummy."

In the picture, Yami Gautam looks stunning in her bridal attire and is seen posing with her mother who is dressed in traditional cream and red embroidered salwar suit with heavy jewellery and sister Surilie Gautam who looks gorgeous in a hot pink lehenga set with heavy gold jewellery. All the three family members are wearing huge circular nose rings as jewellery. Check out the post below.

Netizens react to Yami Gautam's picture

Netizens were all hearts for Yami Gautam's post and flooded her comments section with love emojis. The netizens also wished the actor congratulations for her wedding and started showering her with praises and compliments. Many users also took to the comments to wish Yami Gautam's mother a very happy birthday.

A look at Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's wedding pictures

On Friday, June 4 Yami Gautam took to her social media handles to announce to the world that she has tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar. The actor shared a picture of herself and Dhar from her wedding ceremony to share the good news with her fans.

Post that, she has been giving her fans a glimpse into her wedding festivities by sharing candid pictures of herself and her family taking part in various wedding rituals and having a gala time. Take a look at some of Yami Gautam's wedding pictures below.

On the work front, Yami will be next seen playing the role of a school teacher, Naina in her upcoming thriller A Thursday. In the movie, the actor will be sharing screen space with Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni and Maya Sarao. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Bhoot Police alongside Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saif Ali Khan and in Dasvi opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

IMAGE: YAMI GAUTAM'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.