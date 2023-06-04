Yami Gautam Shares Video Of Hearty Memories With Husband Aditya Dhar On 2nd Anniversary

Yami Gautam tied the knot with Aditya Dhar on June 4, 2021. As the day marks 2 years today, the actor took to her social media to wish her husband. Along with a compilation video, Yami Gautam penned a sweet caption for her life partner.

Yami Gautam took to her Instagram to share a compilation of herself and her husband. The couple can be seen travelling to places, playing games and spending quality time with each other in the video. It also features unseen pictures from Yami’s intimate wedding ceremony.

As soon as Yami posted the video, fans and followers of the actor flooded her with wishes. Some celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Harsdheep Kaur, and Ridhiema Tiwari amongst others also wished the couple. The Uri director also took to his Instagram stories to reshare the post and wish his ‘love’.

(Aditya Dhar reposted Yami Gautam's video on his Instagram stories. | Image: Aditya Dhar/Instagram)

Yami Gautam’s intimate wedding ceremony

(Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar on their wedding day. Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram)

Love struck between Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar on the set of their film Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019. Soon after they started dating. 2 years later, in 2021, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

At the time of her wedding, Yami Gautam was hailed for tying the knot in an intimate affair. Sharing the news of her wedding on Instagram, the Vicky Donor actor mentioned that both her husband and her are private people and so they got married with only the presence of their immediate family.

Yami Gautam is to be seen in Oh My God 2

(Official poster of Oh My God 2 starring Akshay Kumar. | Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Yami Gautam was most recently seen in the 2023 movie Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga. She starred in the OTT film alongside Sunny Kaushal. She will be seen next in Oh My God 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. The actor also has a comedy movie Dhoom Dhaam starring Prateek Gandhi in her kitty.