Yami Gautam Shares Who Her 'one-man Army' Was During Her Wedding And Her Preparations

Yami Gautam’s wedding announcement was so sudden that it left the country shocked and with many questions. The actor and her husband then clarified that the two of them were extremely private individuals and did not want to make a big deal out of the wedding. This is why they had a very traditional and intimate wedding ceremony in the hills in Yami Gautam’s hometown. Yami Gautam, in her latest Instagram post, which she shared on June 27, 2021, said that she had a cornerstone through it all that helped her get through her journey.

Yami Gautam's thank you post

Yami Gautam’s Instagram was witness to an extremely sweet and heartfelt note that the actor posted. She thanked her sister Surilie Gautam for standing by her at every step of the way, making the stressful wedding preparations much easier and doable. She started her post by saying that shopping for a wedding was not easy but they had to do it within an hour given that the city was under strict lockdown. She also credited her sister for being the one who helped her create all the beautiful traditional looks that she sported for her wedding. Yami Gautam revealed it was the jokes and the banter shared between her sister and brother that had helped keep her calm through it all. She called her sister her ‘one man army’, who had single-handedly helped her through everything. She expressed her love and gratitude for her sister through the post.

Alongside the heartfelt caption was a picture of Surilie Gautam fixing Yami Gautam’s hair after her wedding. The two have been captured sharing a candid moment of togetherness. Following the picture is a video of the two sisters on what seems to be Yami Gautam’s wedding day. Surilie Gautam is doing her sister’s hair while Yami Gautam followed her movements in the mirror in front of her. Surilie Gautam seems to be really focused on what she is doing and meticulously tucks away strands into the elaborate bun she was creating. The two can even be heard talking a little in between. Govinda’s Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye provided the background score for the styling process.

IMAGE: YAMI GAUTAM'S INSTAGRAM

