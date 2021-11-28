Yami Gautam Spills Beans On 'no. Of Proposals' She Received During College Times On TKSS

Yami Gautam, who has charmed her way among the Indian audience with films like Vicky Donor, Uri: The Surgical Strike among others, is celebrating her birthday on Sunday, November 28. This year's birthday is extra special for the star as it marks her first celebration post marriage with director Aditya Dhar.

Before marrying Dhar, the actor has had myriad marriage proposals coming her way, and in an earlier episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Yami Gautam revealed how many times she got asked out during her college days. While promoting Uri alongside Vicky Kaushal, Kapil Sharma noted that considering how beautiful Gautam is, she must've received undivided attention from her male counterparts. To this, the Bhoot Police actor's quirky response left everyone in splits.

Yami Gautam on getting marriage proposals during college days

Yami mentioned how during her college days at Punjab University, many boys riding Bullet would often ask her out. She quipped that she and her girl gang would call them the 'Balle Balle' boys. This was followed by Kapil hilariously expressing grief about how he couldn't study at the university, where all beautiful girls reside. Yami Gautam responded by saying "Punjab University missed you too Kapil". Not only this, the actor revealed that around 10 'bullet' boys and seven to eight 'woofer' boys tried their luck at wooing her.

In another appearance on the show alongside the Bhoot Police cast members, Gautam spilt beans on her and Aditya's marriage. She revealed that Aditya never actually proposed to her. On Krushna's query, she responded by saying, "Kisi ne nahi kiya. Shaadi ho gayi (No one proposed, we just got married).” She further revealed that only 20 guests attended their marriage, keeping in line with the COVID protocols. Dhar and Gautam got married in the month of June in a private ceremony at her farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

On the work front, Yami Gautam recently wrapped the shooting for her upcoming thriller movie A Thursday. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, and Atul Kulkarni. Yami Gautam will play the role of a playschool teacher who takes 16 children as hostages, while Neha Dhupia will play the role of ACP Catherine Alvarez. She also has social comedy-drama, Dasvi and investigative drama, Lost in the pipeline.

(Image: Instagram/@yamigautam)