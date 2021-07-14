Yami Gautam To Star In Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Upcoming Investigative Drama 'Lost'

On Tuesday, actor Yami Gautam took to her social media handle to announce her upcoming investigative drama film Lost. The film will be helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and backed by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures. The hard-hitting and thrilling tale will feature Yami as a feisty crime reporter.

Lost will aim to highlight the issue of media integrity as stated by the makers. Apart from Gautam, the movie will also feature veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles. Taking to her social media handles, the actress announced her upcoming project which is all set to release next year. The caption on her post read, "Here comes another hard-hitting & thrilling tale that's more relevant than ever in today's time, #Lost. Helmed by @aniruddhatony and starring me @officialpankajkapur, @mrkhanna, @neilbhoopalam, @piabajpai and @tushar.pandey.

Filming begins soon!"

In the series of posts uploaded by the actress, the director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury was quoted saying, "Designed as an investigative drama, at its core the film explores themes like commitment, responsibility, holding hands and making our world beautiful and compassionate. For me, it's important that any film I make should have a social context and that the stories are taken from the world around us. Lost is an emotional thriller that represents a higher quest, a search for lost values of empathy and integrity."

Shariq Patil also mentioned, "We are pleased to be working with Namah Pictures for this new venture. It's a tightly knit script that will keep you hooked till the end. We are confident that Aniruddha will create a masterpiece with his skills and Yami will be a delight to watch in this role. The film will resonate with everyone and highlight important social issues of current times,".

Shareen Mantri Kedia of Namah Pictures added, "To be able to tell a story that's engaging, riveting and relatable is what we aim for and this film ticks all those boxes. We are pleased to partner with Zee Studios in bringing this wonderful story to audiences the world over. With Aniruddha helming the direction, Yami headlining an interesting ensemble of actors, and sharp writing by Shyamal Sengupta and Ritesh Shah, this surely will be a thrilling journey."

Chowdhury is best known for directing Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink. Apart from this, he has also directed movies in Bengali and recently turned director for two web series. His projects, Forbidden Love and Parchhayee: Ghost Stories by Ruskin Bond were released digitally on ZEE5 Originals.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam, who made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor where she was cast alongside Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in the movie Dasvi co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. The social comedy which is helmed by newcomer Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan is slated for a release this year. She will also be seen in Behzad Khambata's thriller film Thursday up for release this year. Yami will be seen essaying the role of a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal in the thriller which also stars Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.