Yami Gautam To Star In Behzad Khambata's Thriller 'A Thursday'; Film Goes On Floors

RSVP and Blue Monkey Films' project A Thursday starring actor Yami Gautam in the lead role goes on floors this week. Directed and written by Behzad Khambata, the thriller is about an unthinkable day, which is A Thursday. Yami Gautam will be seen in a negative role in the film. The thriller film will also follow a series of unforgettable events, which will be revealed in the teasers and trailers, before the film's release.

RSVP announced the commencement of the shoot on their social media and wrote, "Breaking News: A series of unforgettable events are about to come your way, all that happened on #AThursday! #FridaysWithRSVP@YamiGautam @NehaDhupia #DimpleKapadia @atul_kulkarni #MayaSarao @behzu @RonnieScrewvala @prem_rajgo @bluemonkey_film #AshleyLobo"(sic). Actor Yami Gautam also shared a picture of the clapboard on her Instagram account, announcing that she is a part of the team. The other lead of the film, actor Neha Dhupia also shared a picture of the script on her Instagram post and wrote, "A day that changed everything... #AThursday goes on floors. So Glad to be a part of this project ðŸ¤žðŸ’ªwith big hug to this awesome team"(sic), further tagging the entire team of the upcoming thriller.

Playing the role of Naina Jaiswal, Yami will be seen as an intelligent playschool teacher taking 16 toddlers hostage. This film will see Yami playing a grey character for the first time. The producer of A Wednesday, Ronnie Screwvala will be producing the film A Thursday under RSVP's movies. This interesting thriller also stars a cast including Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Maya Sarao in important roles along with Yami Gautam as the protagonist.

Apart from A Thursday, Yami Gautam will also star in upcoming Bollywood films Bhoot Police and Dasvi. In her upcoming film Dasvi, the actor will be playing the role of a police officer named Jyoti Deswal. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. In the horror-comedy film Bhoot Police, Yami Gautam will star along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles.