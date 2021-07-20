Yami Gautam Unfolds Her Love Story And Intimate Wedding With 'Uri' Director Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam surprised her fans with her wedding with the Uri director Aditya Dhar in June this year. Both Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar kept their relationship a secret for over two years and finally, tied the knot in a secret affair. While their fans were eager to know about how the couple met and from where did their love bloom, Yami Gautam finally made some revelations about her love story in a recent interview.

Yami Gautam's take on her intimate wedding with Aditya Dhar

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Yami Gautam made several revelations about her and Aditya Dhar's wedding, and their love story. When asked about her life after marriage, Yami Gautam revealed that she and her husband both are busy working and could barely find time to spend with each other. The actor also mentioned how she and Aditya are happy with the wedding, as it went how they wanted it to be. When asked if Yami had some other plans regarding the wedding, the Vicky Donor actor said her wedding would have happened in the same way even if there was no pandemic. She said she wanted some more time but was fine, as she gets to celebrate her wedding by cutting cakes whichever sets she goes to.

Talking about her simple wedding, Yami said she always wanted to get married in a private affair. She further revealed how she wore her mother's saree as she always wanted to. She also wore the dupatta and the gigantic nose ring that her grandmother had saved for her. The Fair & Lovely girl also mentioned how she and her sister Surilie did her wedding shopping two hours before the lockdown was announced in Chandigarh. She also mentioned that she did her own makeup while, Surilie helped her with her outfit. Talking about her wedding destination, the Sanam Re actor mentioned that she and Aditya wanted to marry at the place they connected with the most.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's love story

Yami Gautam revealed in the interview how it was not love at first sight for her and Aditya. Rather, their love bloomed with time after they became good friends. Yami revealed that she and Aditya Dhar started talking during the promotions of their film Uri. The actor further said that it was with time that they started understanding each other. When asked if she believed in soulmates, Yami said they are two individuals who love and understand each other. Yami also revealed how she is grateful to some of their common friends for keeping their relationship a secret.

IMAGE: YAMI GAUTAM'S INSTAGRAM

