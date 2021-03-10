Yami Gautam Watches Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Roohi' Along With Team 'Dasvi'; See Pics

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam who was last seen in the Netflix film Ginny Weds Sunny is geared up for her upcoming releases. The actor who recently completed filming for Bhoot Police, is now busy filming for Dasvi. On Tuesday, March 9, some of the members from team Dasvi went to watch Hardik Mehta directorial Roohi in theatres in Agra during a special screening. Take a look at their recent pictures and video.

Team Dasvi watches Roohi

Maddock films' Twitter handle shared some pics of team Dasvi watching the Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi in a special screening. They tweeted stating - "When 'Dasvi' met 'Roohi' for a spook-tacular evening. #Roohi in theatres this #Thursday, 11th March 2021. 2 Days To Go!" While Roohi release date is scheduled for March 11, the movie Dasvi features Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. Dasvi is another project produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Maddock films also shared a video clip of Abhishek Bachchan who mentions how delighted he is to be back in theatres to watch a film. Take a look at the video below.

Straight from the #Roohi screening for team #Dasvi, @juniorbachchan is super thrilled to be back in theatres!

Roohi releasing in cinema halls this #Thursday, 11th March 2021. 2 Days To Go!



Book your tickets in advance here: https://t.co/8yldKuq0lOhttps://t.co/sHFWeyVdB1 pic.twitter.com/gAwhDhRnR1 — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) March 9, 2021

About Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur

Actor Yami Gautam, who is known for her work in movies like Vicky Donor, Badlapur, Sarkar 3, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala is currently filming Dasvi. The actor will next be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy film Bhoot Police which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Javed Jaaferi in the lead roles. The makers of Bhoot Police have already completed the filming and the film is slated to release on September 10, 2021. Yami recently shared a few posts from the upcoming Dasvi on her Instagram handle. Take a look.

As for Nimrat Kaur, the actor rose to fame after her role in 2013 hit, Ritesh Batra's The Lunchbox alongside late Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She was also seen in Airlift in 2016. The actor has made a name for herself in the west with her role in the global hit series, Homeland.