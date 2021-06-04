Yami Gautam Weds Uri Director Aditya Dhar, First Look As Bride & Groom Out; See Pic

Yami Gautam took to her Instagram announcing her marriage to long-time friend Aditya Dhar. Her post revealed the marriage ceremony was an intimate affair with immediate family. Yami Gautam’s husband, Aditya Dhar is the director of the Vicky Kaushal blockbuster ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’

Congratulatory messages have poured in from the film fraternity. Vikrant Massey, Kartik Aaryan, Sobita Dhupalia among others have dropped their wishes for the married couple. The couple shared the photo with the same caption, including a quote by Rumi. Their message read, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes”.

On the work front, Yami Gautam will next be seen in ‘Bhoot Police’. Her last outing was ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’, a digital release on Netflix. Yami Gautam was also part of her husband’s movie ‘Uri’ where she essayed the role Pallavi Sharma, an undercover R&AW agent.

