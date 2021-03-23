Yami Gautam Wraps Up 'Dasvi' Shoot; Says 'saying Goodbye Is Difficult'

Yami Gautam danced in delight as she wrapped up the shooting of the much-anticipated movie Dasvi alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The actress shared BTS videos and pictures from the filming of her upcoming movie on Instagram with her fans with a caption dedicated to the Dasvi team. Check out the post here!

Yami Gautam rejoiced the wrap-up

In the video shared on Instagram, the actress can be seen entering her van and dancing while exclaiming that she cannot believe that she completed the shoot of another movie during this pandemic. The actress can be seen smiling ear-to-ear in the video as in the next video, co-star Abhishek Bachchan made an appearance. The duo can be seen celebrating the wrap-up of the movie by cutting a cake with the whole team of the movie.

'Saying goodbye is difficult'

In the caption, Yami wrote a heartfelt message dedicated to the Dasvi team as she expressed that 'saying goodbyes is difficult'. Furthermore, the 32-year-old actress expressed that she had an amazing and memorable time on the set and working with the team. She thanked the Dasvi team for making the shooting an 'unforgettable memory' and getting her character, Jyoti Deswal, close to her heart.

Netizens react to Yami Gautam's Instagram post

It was evident from the comment section that fans and famous media personalities shared Yami's enthusiasm. Several fans commented about how happy Yami was to complete the shooting of the movie, while others congratulated and wished the actress for her upcoming movie. Check out the comments below-

Yami Gautam's Instagram stories

Yami took to her Instagram story to upload multiple videos and pictures from the sets of Dasvi. She shared a video from the set with the caption '#DasviDiaries' on the last day of the shoot in Agra. The actress also shared a video where she can be seen addressing and thanking the team of Dasvi for their hard work before cutting the cake. She dedicated the last story to a picture of her talking to the director of the movie Tushar Jalota. She thanked him, writing that she had never played a character like Jyoti Deswal and she is thankful for the opportunity.

A look at Yami Gautam's movies

Having worked in multiple Indian languages, Yami made her Bollywood debut with the movie Vicky Donor in 2012. She received critical acclamation for the movie. Yami Gautam's movies such as Badlapur, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Bala contributed to her success in Bollywood.

