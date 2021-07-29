Yami Gautam Wraps Up Shooting 'A Thursday'; Says 'taking Fond Memories From The Set'

Actor Yami Gautam, who resumed her pending commitments, post tying the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar, recently wrapped up shooting her next film A Thursday. She took to Twitter and shared a video while bidding adieu to her team. Apart from penning a heartfelt note, she even shared a BTS video showcasing stills from the sets of the film.

Yami Gautam's upcoming film A Thursday

In the BTS clip, she can be seen saying, "After my wedding, this is another thing that is going to take a while to sink in that A Thursday is over." Sharing the clip, Yami wrote on Twitter, "It's never a me... it's always a WE, with the best of teams. Bidding adieu to the most beautiful team and taking some fond memories with me from the sets of #AThursday.” For the unversed, A Thursday revolves around a playschool teacher named Naina Jaiswal (played by Yami), who takes 16 toddlers as hostages. Actors Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, and Atul Kulkarni are also a part of Behzad Khambata's directorial film.

It's never a me... it's always a WE , with the best of teams❤️

Bidding adieu to the most beautiful team and taking some fond memories with me from the sets of #AThursday@behzu @RonnieScrewvala @prem_rajgo #AshleyLobo @RSVPMovies @bluemonkey_film pic.twitter.com/mKLCwFDXgI — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) July 29, 2021

According to various media reports, the forthcoming film A Thursday', which is produced by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films, will get a digital release. Apart from A Thursday, Yami will also be seen in Bhoot Police which will feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor. She also has films like Lost and Dasvi in her kitty.

Yami has on the other hand begun the shooting of her next film Lost, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Pankaj Tripathi. The film is helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. She previously shared a video on her Instagram stories from a hotel in Kolkata and informed about kickstarting the shooting. Recently Yami had taken to her Instagram and shared the first look of the movie. Yami while sharing the photo wrote, "Here comes another hard-hitting & thrilling tale that's more relevant than ever in today's time, #Lost." Yami Gautam will be seen as a feisty crime reporter in Lost. The film also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam and Pia Bajpiee.

IMAGE: YAMIGAUTAM/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.