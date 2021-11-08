Yami Gautam's Bala Clocks 2 Years, Actor Shares Her 1st Take Of 'challenging Scene'; Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam starrer satirical comedy Bala impressed the masses two years ago with its fresh take on inclusivity and acceptance of one’s own beauty. The Amar Kaushik directed drama proved to be a successful venture as actors also enjoyed fame and recognition for their stellar performances. One such actor was Yami Gautam, who has delivered a host of successful movies prior to Bala but still believes that the 2019 film is 'one of the most important films' in her 'professional career'.

Yami Gautam on 2 years of 'Bala'

On the occasion of Bala clocking two years, the 32-year-old actor shared a short video of her filming her 'first take' from the film which she considered to be a 'challenging scene'. She opened up about the significance of the film in her career and her experience of playing the role of Pari in the film. She admitted feeling nervous during the shooting and questioned the director on his decision to kickstart the movie with a difficult scene. She wrote,

''I consider Bala one of the most important films for me in my professional career. I still remember my first day on set. It was the scene where Pari finds out that ‘Mera pati Ganja hai’! My nervousness was directly proportional to @amarkaushik’s confidence in me. I questioned my director about why he wanted to start the shoot with such a challenging scene & not something far simpler but he asked me to trust him & go for it.''

She further added, ''And he was right, this was the first take & I just feel that was the moment that set the tone for Pari! And the journey ahead was one of only fun or as Amar said ‘chalo khelte hain’'. Yami Gautam further got candid about working with the actors and the team of Bala by writing, ''It's been 2 years since Bala and all these fond memories are etched in my heart. Working with a talented crew and cast - Amar, Dinesh, Ayushmann, Bhumi on one of the best-written scripts was an incredible journey and one of my most cherished moments.''

Yami also thanked Sourabh sir, Seema ma'am, Javed Jaffery, and Abhishek Banerjee and believed that the film was presented to her as a very crucial time of her life.

Yami Gautam on playing Pari

She also opened up about playing the role of Pari and how it helped her to forgo her inhibitions and 'allowed to be free'. She wrote, ''Pari made me let go of all my inhibitions & allowed me to be free. Many were doubtful if I could pull off that role but it takes 1 person’s faith & conviction to change everything for you! I'll always be grateful to Amar for this! This is a celebration not just for a film but for the joy of working on good scripts, beautifully created characters & amazing teamwork ❤️''

