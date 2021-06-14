Yami Gautam's Bridal Glow In Her Kaleera Ceremony Is Hard To Miss; Kajal Aggarwal Reacts

Uri: The Surgical Strike actress Yami Gautam has been treating her fans with pictures and videos of her simple yet elegant wedding in Himachal Pradesh with Director Aditya Dhar. The new bride recently shared another video with her sister of another wedding ceremony and fans cannot stop gushing over how beautiful the sisters look.

Yami Gautam's Kaleera Ceremony

The young bride shared a video of her sister Surilie Gautam conducting a ceremony called Kareela ceremony. In the video, Yami Gautam wore a striking red saree while her sister made her wear jewellery. Surinder Kaur and Prakash Kaur's Mawan Te Dhiyan Ral played in the background. Yami simply captioned the post with a pair of red heart emojis.

Netizens' reaction to Yami Gautam's video

Fans and celebrities alike could not help but swoon over the Gautam's sisters and the simple way the ceremony was conducted. Tahira Kashyap and Kajal Aggarwal dropped a couple of red hearts in the comment section and they were joined by many fans.

Yami Gautam's wedding photos

The 32-year-old actress documented her wedding in Himachal Pradesh for her fans on social media. Yami Gautam's wedding photos had gone quite viral due to the fans being surprised by the announcement made suddenly and the wedding was widely welcomed by the fans. Celebrities and friends of the actress congratulated the actress and appreciated her natural looks for the wedding in several posts.

Recently, Yami Gautam shared an image of her posing with her sister and mother to wish the latter on her birthday. She wrote, 'Everyday we become a little bit more like our mother & we couldn’t be prouder !'. Yami Gautam's husband Aditya Dhar also took to his Instagram to share several pictures from their wedding.

