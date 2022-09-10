Yami Gautam's 'Lost' To Premiere At Chicago South Asian Film Festival On Opening Night

Yami Gautam recently left her fans amazed by sharing the first look of one of her upcoming movies titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. While her fans await the release of more of her upcoming movies, she dropped a delightful piece no news for her fans revealing that her film Lost is set to premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival this year. Read further ahead to get more details about Yami Gautam’s upcoming movie.

Yami Gautam’s Lost to premiere at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Yami Gautam recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared the poster of her upcoming film titled Lost in which she can be seen with an intense look on her face. In the caption, she revealed how thrilled she was to announce the world premiere of her upcoming film Lost on the opening night of the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. She further revealed that the premiere will be held on 23 September 2022.

The caption read, “Thrilled to announce the World Premiere of our upcoming film, #Lost on the opening night of @csaffestival The screening will be held on 23rd September.” (sic)

The moment Yami Gautam announced the details of the world premiere of her movie at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, many fans took to the comment section and congratulated the actor. They also expressed their excitement for the release of the film while adding fire and heart-eyed emojis in the comments. Take a look-

On the other hand, Yami Gautam is also gearing up for the release of Akshay Kumar-starrer Oh My God 2, which is the spirited sequel to the 2012 hit film OMG: Oh My God! Directed and written by Amit Rai, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role.

