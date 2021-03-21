Yami Gautam's Posts On Social Media Will Make Fans Miss The Winter Days

Yami Gautam is one of the popular actors in the industry. From online platforms to the big screen, fans have loved the actor for her performances and have praised her acting skills. Over the years, Yami Gautam has also grown tremendously on social media making her one of the most popular celebs online. Her vacation diaries and several holiday pictures too remain among the highlights of pictures that fans have loved. Here we look at some of her winter bliss pictures that seemed to have caught fans' attention.

Yami Gautam's Instagram posts on that will make fans miss the winters

In Himachal

During one of her travels, the actor visited the Himalayas. In the picture posted by her, she can be seen wearing an adorable pair of footwear along with an all-black attire. The amazing picture was shared by the actor and fans immediately loved the winter sun-kissed picture.

Shoots

Yami Gautam has a number of films lined up for her, one of them is Bhoot Police for which the actor travelled to Himachal for the shoots. Yami shared two stunning portraits of herself as she smiled for the camera. The beautiful trees in the background appeared to be blurred but created an amazing canvas with the actor being in the focus frame.

Animal friends

In one instance the actor shared a picture where she was feeding a kid. The actor was dressed up in pink attire and fed the animal in front of her. Yami Gautam seemed to be enjoying herself as she fed the animal with her own hands. Fans found this picture adorable and commented on it. Similarly, the actor also posed with a gorgeous German shepherd who came to meet her, according to Yami’s caption.

Series

Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey starred in the Netflix original “Ginny Weds Sunny”. The movie went on to become a huge hit on the OTT platform and thus the actor shared this picture of the duo. Yami Gautam and Vikrant both can be seen wearing complete winter attire as they shield themselves from the cold. The crew of the film too could be seen in the background as they prepared to set up a shot for their scenes.