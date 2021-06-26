Yami Gautam's Unseen Childhood Photos Are Sure To Melt Your Heart; See Here

Yami Gautam took the country by storm when she suddenly announced that she had tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar and shared some pictures from their very intimate and simple wedding. Yami Gautam’s photos were deeply appreciated for their simplicity and earthiness. People said that they loved how unpretentious she was and how she had chosen not to go the route that other celebrities take and rather kept up with tradition and culture. While Yami Gautam’s photos now have received much visibility, the actor has always remained true to herself and has not hesitated to show her roots. She has even shared a lot of her childhood photos and has said that she holds those memories very dear. So, let us have a look at Yami Gautam’s childhood photos.

Yami Gautam's childhood photos

On May 24, 2020, Yami Gautam posted a picture of herself from when she was a baby. The picture saw her wearing a red and white baby suit which also had a hoodie. She also had a black kohl mark on her forehead. The caption of her picture read, “Always looking for mummy”.

The next picture is a headshot of baby Yami. She is seen wrapped up in a lavender and white dupatta. Her big eyes are looking right into the camera and her little mouth remains gaping open. She said that picture is among her favourites.

Another one of Yami Gautam’s photos shows her lying on the ground with a red teddy bear. She is once again staring into the camera with her thumb in her mouth. She captioned her picture by saying that this was what she wanted to do on a Sunday.

The next picture on the list is extra adorable. Yami Gautam’s photo shows her with her family. She is being coddled on the lap while another flicks her cheeks. The baby Yami can be seen enjoying the moment thoroughly as she has a huge smile on her face. Her caption is also a comment on how happy she was in the picture.

The final picture on this list is the most recent throwback picture from Yami Gautam. The picture shows Yami Gautam along with her sister from when they both were much younger. Yami Gautam’s caption lets us know that she posted the picture as a pre-birthday post for her sister, whom she loved more than anything in the world.

IMAGE: YAMI GAUTAM'S INSTAGRAM

