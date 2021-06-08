Yami Gautam's Wedding Planner Says Her Father Contacted Him One Day Before The Festivities

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam took social media by surprise after she announced tying the knot with her Uri: The Surgical Strike director, Aditya Dhar, last weekend. The celebrity couple took their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony on Friday, June 4, in Himachal Pradesh with only family members in attendance. Now, a couple of days into their marriage, Yami and Gautam's wedding planner, Gitesh Sharma, spilled the beans on the low-key affair. In an interview with Mid-Day, he revealed that the Bala star's father had contacted him just a day prior to their wedding festivities.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's wedding planner shares details about their nuptials

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's wedding festivities took place at the former's farmhouse in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi town, spanning two days. However, their wedding planner was contacted by Yami's father just a day before their pre-wedding ceremonies, including Mehendi and Sangeet, began. Wedding planner Gitesh Sharma revealed bringing their own family priest from Bilaspur for conducting the rituals as a result of being informed at such short notice.

Shedding some light on Yami and Aditya's outdoor wedding, Gitesh said the couple was very clear about not wanting a glamourous, larger-than-life wedding. In fact, they wanted the ceremonies to be conducted in a "natural" and "traditional" way, just like other weddings in their hometowns. The wedding planner also revealed that the love birds got married in front of a deodar tree and the mandap was decorated with banana leaves and marigold flowers with an overall white and gold theme. After the wedding, the newlyweds also hosted a small reception with their family members in the evening.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar shared the news of their secret wedding in identical posts on Instagram that day itself. The man and wife shared the first photo of themselves as a married couple and penned a lovely quote by Rumi. It read, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes." Ever since then, the Kaabil actor and her younger sister, Surilie Gautam, have been sharing pictures from the Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies on Instagram.

Check out Aditya Dhar's Instagram post below:

IMAGE: YAMI GAUTAM'S INSTAGRAM

