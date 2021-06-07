Yami Gautam's Wedding: Surilie Gautam Gives A Peek Into Sister's Haldi, Mehendi Ceremonies

Yami Gautam surprised her fans by announcing her wedding with URI film director Aditya Dhar last Friday. While the celebrity couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony, photographs of their Himachal wedding have taken over social media lately and ardent fans of the actor cannot stop gushing over them. Following their much-talked-about nuptials, Yami Gautam's sister, Surilie Gautam, has shared a bunch of candid photographs from her sibling's pre-wedding festivities on Instagram.

Here are some more pictures from Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam's wedding

Ever since Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar took their marriage vows on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh, their wedding has become a trending topic of discussion among netizens on social media. Soon after they tied the knot in a traditional Punjabi ceremony, the Vicky Donor star shared a photograph from their wedding with her darling husband and wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

Since then, several photographs from Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam's wedding have surfaced on the internet. Meanwhile, Yami's younger sister Surilie also gave fans a peek into the 32-year-old's Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies on Instagram. On Saturday, the Meet Mila De Rabba actor shared a streak of candid photographs from Yami's Mehendi ceremony. In the pictures, while Surilie donned an-all red ethnic wear with hints of gold, her beloved sister rocked an all-yellow ensemble with hints of silver for her Mehendi.

Check out Surilie Gautam's photos from Yami Gautam's Mehendi ceremony below:

Later, yesterday, i.e. June 6, Surilie Gautam also posted several photos from Yami Gautam's Haldi ceremony. In the photos, the sister-duo could be seen sporting their beaming smiles at the camera in traditional sarees. While Yami sported a classic red embroidered saree for the pre-wedding festivity, her younger sister opted for a brilliant blue printed saree with ruffled sleeves.

Have a look at Surilie Gautam's photos from Yami Gautam's Haldi ceremony below:

IMAGE: SURILIE GAUTAM'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.