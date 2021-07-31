'YANJOY': Rashmika Mandanna Gives Her Followers Something To 'laugh About'

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the famous South Indian actors, who enjoys a fan following of over 19.8 million. The actor, who is known for bringing her roles to life in films, garnered lauds for her works in the Telugu and Tamil film industry. The Dear Comrade actor was once titled National Crush because of her gorgeous looks and bright smile. While the actor is much active on social media, she recently shared a weird selfie to make her followers laugh. Mandanna also mentioned the strong bond she shares with her fans in the caption.

Rashmika Mandanna's attempt to make her fans laugh

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently shooting in Hyderabad, took to her Instagram handle to share a weird selfie with her followers. The actor wore a white shirt and tied her hair in a ponytail while she clicked the selfie. In the caption, the Pushpa actor wrote how she tried to make her followers laugh with a weird photo as they see all the "gorgeous" pictures on the photo-sharing app. She wrote, "In the mids of all the BEAUTIFUL and dead GORGEOUS posts of people in your feeds here’s me giving you something to laugh about.. take it and YANJOY people! 😎". She further mentioned her strong bond with her followers and wrote, "Ps: If you can love me through this then NOTHING can break us! 🥲💘".

The Geetha Govindam actor's fans showered her with love in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Your always gorgeous mam🔥", while another one wrote, "You are so cute 😍😍". Rashmika Mandanna's post received over 2 million likes 26 thousand comments. Seeing the love she received on the post, the actor took to her stories to share the post and wrote, "Ok..I am still loved! Aww you guys..you make me cry! I love you toooooo!".

Rashmika Mandanna's work front

On her work front, Rashmika Mandanna has several films in her pipeline. Her upcoming film Pushpa opposite Allu Arjun would mark her debut PAN India film. She is also all set to make her Hindi debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan.

