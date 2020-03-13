Yash Starrer 'K.G.F:Chapter 2' Gets Release Date, To Hit The Silver Screens On October 23

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 superhit film K.G.F. starring actor Yash in the lead role and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist has finally received a release date. K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is scheduled to release in theaters on October 23, 2020. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handles and announced the news and shared a new poster of the Prashanth Neel directorial.

Have a look:

Read | Kannada superstar Yash to face Sanjay Dutt in hand-to-hand combat for 'KGF 2' climax

The film features actors Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveen Tandon in the lead roles. A part of the shoot of the period action film has reportedly taken place in the Kolar Gold Fields at Karnataka. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of the antagonist named Adheera in the film and the role has reportedly been specially carved out for Dutt keeping his physique, appearance and legacy in mind.

Read | 'KGF 2' leaves biggies behind in most awaited films of 2020 list; Farhan Akhtar reacts

What happened in KGF: Chapter 1?

Ending with a cliffhanger, the film left the audience with a lot of unanswered questions. With much of Rocky's (Yash) life story yet to be revealed, fans were left waiting with bated breath. In the end scene of the film, Yash's character was seen completing his assassination mission and finally gaining control of the Kolar mines. The first installment of the story did well at the Box-Office as it became one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time.

Read | KGF Chapter 2: After Raveena Tandon joins cast, another update leaves fans super excited

As per the makers, the sequel is to be much more 'exciting' and 'grander' with an intricate storyline. The film will witness a grand release in theaters as it is scheduled to release in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Read | 'KGF Chapter 2': Raveena Tandon posts fun video with cast and crew, shares exciting update

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.