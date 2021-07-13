Yashpal Sharma Passes Away Aged 66; '83' Actors Jatin Sarna, Saqib Saleem Mourn His Loss

Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma passed away at the age of 66. He died due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The cast of 83 mourned the loss of the late cricketer. Jatin Sarna who is set to portray the role of Sharma in the movie penned down an emotional note after Sharma's sudden demise.

Jatin Sarna, Saqib Saleem, and more pay tribute to Yashpal Sharma

Jatin Sarna took to his Instagram and shared pictures with the late cricketer and wrote, "This is not done sir, no not fair and god you too not fair. Yashpal sir can't believe, you can not leave so soon abhi toh paari baaki thi, Abhi toh mulakaat baaki thi aapke ghar aana tha milne mujhe, Saath mai film dekhni thi aapke, aapke expression dekhne thae.. Yash paah yash paah karke chillana tha sabne sabko pata chalna tha kon hai ye sher, sir....@yashpalsharmacricketer you will be remembered, History will never forget you," which translates to, "I was yet to meet you, I had to come to your house to meet you, we had to watch the film together, I had to see your expressions, had to shout 'Yash Pah' everyone had to know the lion had arrived."

Jatin Sarna also shared a video of his last meeting with Yashpal Sharma and wrote "The legend Yashpal Sharma. The last meeting, last words, still can’t believe you are gone."

Saqib Saleem who will portray the role of Mohinder Amarnath in the movie took to his Instagram story and shared a photo of Sharma and wrote " Rest in peace sir, sending love and strength to the family"

Tahir Raj Bhasin who plays the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film took to his Twitter and paid his condolences to the late cricketer. He wrote "Saddened by the demise of Yashpal Sharma. An incredible sporting spirit who contributed immensely to Indian cricket and to India's 1983 World Cup win. Prayers to his family. May he rest in peace."

Saddened by the demise of Yashpal Sharma. An incredible sporting spirit who contributed immensely to Indian cricket and to India's 1983 World Cup win. Prayers to his family. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/lVq2Soz6Lc — Tahir Raj Bhasin (@TahirRajBhasin) July 13, 2021

Yashpal Sharma passed away at the age of 66 after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest in New Delhi. The cricketer was eagerly waiting to watch Kabir Khan's biographical sports film 83. The movie is based on the historic win of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The right-handed batsman played an important role in Team India's win in the 1983 World Cup.

