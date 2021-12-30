While the theatres remained closed for most of the year, some of the movies still managed to win big at the box office by releasing films in theatres. While Sooryavanshi topped the list of the highest-grossing Bollywood films this year, there were many other popular movies that were a huge hit at the box office. Read on to see which of the Bollywood movies made to the list of highest-grossing films of 2021.

Highest-grossing Bollywood films 2021

Sooryavanshi

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie featured Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Vivan Bhatena, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and others. The film was a huge success at the box office and marked the top rank among the 2021 highest-grossing movies of Bollywood with a total collection of approximately Rs 293 Crore.

83

Ranveer Singh-starrer movie was added to the list of top-grossing movies of the year soon after its theatrical release. It has collected around 82.19 crores from all over the world. It included an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

Antim: The Final Truth

The 2021 action-thriller film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar was released in theatres worldwide on 26 November 2021 and earned a whopping amount of Rs 58.26 crore at the box office. The movie features Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana, Nikitin Dheer, and others in pivotal roles. It was a massive hit among the fans and ranked among the top-grossing Bollywood movies of the year.

Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar's another film, Bell Bottom made to the top-grossing movies of the year. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie garnered Rs 50.58 crore at the box office and featured many other prominent actors such as Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Adil Hussain, Aniruddh Dave and many more.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead, the movie was theatrically released on 10 December 2021 and garnered around Rs 36 crore. The movie cast included actors namely Yash Bhojwani as Little Maanvi, Abhishek Bajaj as Sandy, Kanwaljit Singh as Brigadier Mohinder Brar, Gautam Sharma as Jomo, and many others.

Tadap

Directed by Milan Luthria, the movie marked the debut of Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty. The movie was a hit at the box office and the actor's performance in the film was highly appreciated by the audience and the critics. Featuring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in the lead, the movie earned Rs 33.90 crore worldwide. Other actors in the movie included Saurabh Shukla as Sudheer "Daddy" Zaaveri, Rajesh Khera as Inspector Amitesh Negi, Kumud Mishra as MLA Damodar Nautiyal, among others.

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Featuring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in the lead, the movie was a hit among the audience and it earned around Rs 22 crores at the box office. It was released in theatres on 19 November 2021 followed by an OT release.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar