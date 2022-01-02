Year-ender 2021: Vicky-Katrina Wedding To Pushpa, Last Year's Top Celebrity Newsmakers

The year 2021 has been one filled with uncertainties. While movie-buffs were treated with several good and celebratory news, there were some news that left them stressed. From Sushmita Sen's break up to Ankita Lokhande’s wedding, here is a recap of all the major events that happened in 2021.

Pushpa: The Rise crosses Rs 300 crore mark worldwide

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise has continued to create a storm after an impressive first week at the box office. The film has achieved a major milestone in just 10 days run. The actioner has managed to garner Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Allu Arjun plays the titular character, Pushpa Raj, a truck driver who quickly climbs ranks and becomes a significant part of a syndicate that smuggles red sanders, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.

Vicky Kaushal marries Katrina Kaif in an intimate wedding ceremony

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now officially husband and wife as the duo tied the knot on December 09 at Sawai Madhopur's Fort Barwara. The couple took to their official Instagram handles and shared their first photos as newlyweds and confirmed their nuptials.

Mohit Raina marries his beau Aditi

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star Mohit Raina amazed his fans with his latest social media post. Mohit shared multiple pictures from his intimate wedding with Aditi. Both looked adorable as Mohit opted for a white-coloured sherwani and Aditi wore a red and green lehenga.

Ankita Lokhande ties not with her long time beau Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony on December 14. The bride looked elegant on her special day as she donned a gold-coloured lehenga, which she paired with gorgeous jewellery. Vicky Jain looked regal on his wedding day as he wore an ivory sherwani with gold motifs and a matching turban.

Sushmita Sena confirms breakup with Rohman Shawl

Aarya fame Sushmita Sen recently took to her social media handles to confirm her break up with longtime beau Rohman Shawl. The duo was reportedly dating for over three years as the actor shared glimpses into many of their fond memories together via her social media.

SS Rajamouli directorial breaks pre-sales Box Office Collection records in US

Director SS Rajamouli ‘s much-awaited film RRR has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. From high-octane action stunts to amazing VFX, the fans have been waiting for the release. With not just in India, the film has been roaring overseas as well with the tickets sale breaking all the records in the USA.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/rrrmovie/sushmitasen47