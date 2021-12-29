Yearender 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Lead Unreal Bollywood Transformations This Year

Last Updated: 29th December, 2021 13:07 IST

Saif Ali Khan also put on weight to look the part of a middle-class man in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and was seen with a heavy belly in the film.

Vicky Kaushal took intense efforts to look the part of freedom revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh. Apart from donning a bearded look for the older part, he lost 13 kilos to fit the different ages

Ayushmann Khurrana put on 10 kilos of muscle to enact the role of a fitness trainer in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and looked very much the part in the romantic comedy film.

Kriti Sanon gained over 15 kilos to look convincing as a pregnant woman in 'Mimi' and earned praises for her portrayal in the critically acclaimed film.

Abhishek Bachchan put on 20 kilos to look bulkier than real like the Bob Biswas and weighed over 100 kgs to enact the part of the titular serial killer.

Ranveer Singh looked convincing as former Indian cricket Captain Kapil Dev in '83', the story of India's historic 1983 victory. Right from his curly hair, teeth to his style of batting and bowling, he

Lara Dutta Bhupathi looked unrecognizable as she portrayed the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 'Bell Bottom.' Even with the heavy prosthetics, she pulled it off with grace.

Kangana Ranaut played late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 'Thalaivii.' She gained 20 kilos to play the part when the politician was an actress, and then lost it, in the span of six months

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.