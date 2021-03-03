'Yeh Ballet' Dir Accuses Deepika's Ad Of Plagiarism, Calls For Cancelling Copycat Culture

Deepika Padukone's latest advertisement for a popular apparel brand is in the spotlight for wrong reasons. Director of Yeh Ballet, Sooni Taraporevala, on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle to slam the makers of the commercial for plagiarising. The production designer of the new Levi's ad, Rupin Suchak confessed to the same.

Sooni in a long note highlighted how her accusation has 'nothing to do with Deepika Padukone or anyone else in the case'. Fuming over the makers' decision, Sooni wrote, "A couple of days ago someone brought this @levis_in ad to my attention," Sooni wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, attaching screenshots from her film and the advertisement. "I was shocked to see our Yeh Ballet dance studio set in this ad, because it was conceptualized & created out of a derelict space by @shalzoid (our PD) from scratch and dismantled after our shoot."

"Basically @nadiaeye (the director of this ad) saw Yeh Ballet and decided to plagiarize our set down to the very last detail (swipe for screenshot). Would Levi’s and the director ever think of doing that in the west without permission / acknowledgment, and passing it off as their own creative work? This is not homage this is intellectual theft! It’s SO unfair to our wonderful production designer @shalzoid to have her work ripped off like that. Copycat culture in India needs to be called out and cancelled. You would think a foreign production company and director would know better. Are you so creatively bankrupt? What were you thinking? @levis_in @nadiaeye @offroadfilms @rupinsuchak @newland.tv."

A user asked, "That's exactly like the studio in the film Yeh Ballet, did you guys shoot there?" and Rupin said, "Yes we did :) in fact that’s what our director wanted so we had to recreate that.” (the screenshot is shared by Sooni).

Yeh Ballet's production designer Shailaja also interacted with some users in the comments section and clarified, "yeh ballet released before the lockdown feb 21st. The trailer released even before that. Yeh Ballet was shot in 2019. Let’s make this very clear, this was a set we built out of a derelict space in Mumbai. It took a lot of effort and planning and designing. It is NOT a ready dance studio! and at the end of the day the onus lies on @levis ... they’ve approved a look in their PPM and the director of the ad film and the production designer had NO qualms shooting in a space recreated to look exactly like ours."

On Wednesday, Sooni dropped a comment on her post and said, "Far from apologizing or acknowledging the problem, the director @nadiaeye has chosen to untag herself and ignore." Fashion critic Diet Sabya too shared Sooni's post and wrote, "Audacity." [sic]

Kangana Ranaut replies to ex-MP Min, says 'one to refuse item numbers, big hero films'

Sumanth Ashwin to get married to a Hyderabad-based woman Deepika on Valentine's Day eve

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.