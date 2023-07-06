Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Actress Evelyn Sharma Blessed With Second Child

Evelyn Sharma, popular for her role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan and Saaho, has been blessed with a baby boy. The actress tied the knot with Indo-Australian entrepreneur and dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi in June 2021 and welcomed their first child back, a daughter, in November 2021.

3 things you need to know

Evelyn Sharma announced her second pregnancy back in January 2023.

The couple is already parents to their daughter, Ava Rania Bhindi.

Evelyn Sharma made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with From Sydney with Love.

Evelyn Sharma welcomes a baby boy

Evelyn Sharma announced the birth of her second child on Instagram and also shared a photo with the newborn. She was blessed with a baby boy and they have named him Arden. Sharing a photo, in which she held the newborn close to her bosom, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress wrote that she never thought she could feel this amazing after giving birth to her child.

(Evelyn Sharma introduces her son Arden to the world | Image: Evelyn Sharma/Instagram)

She wrote, "I’m so happy I could sing from the rooftops! Say hi to our little baby boy Arden." In the photo, the actress was seen caressing the baby boy after swaddling him in a baby wrap. The new mommy expressed her happiness and hid the face of her baby in the selfie.

Evelyn Sharma and husband Tushaan Bhindi's love story

Evelyn Sharma got married to her longtime boyfriend Dr Tushaan Bhindi in Australia. Evelyn opened up about her relationship back in 2019 with an engagement post wherein Tushaan was seen proposing to her.

(Evelyn Sharma and husband Tushaan Bhindi are now parents to a duaghter and a son | Image: Twitter)

For the unversed, the two met on a blind date set up by their mutual friend and hit it off instantly. She had shared that they wanted to get married ever since their engagement but the Covid-19 pandemic "slowed down" their plans.